Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,751,866 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 231.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.