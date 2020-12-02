Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 34,006 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $36,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

