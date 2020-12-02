Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 49,108 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 528.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 143,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 120,256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

