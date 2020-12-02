Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 528,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 170,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

