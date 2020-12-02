Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,918 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $232.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

