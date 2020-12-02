Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $39,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.