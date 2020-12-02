Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $28.26 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 694.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 80,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

