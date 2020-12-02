Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $28.29 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,367,620. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $415.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $422.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.65, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

