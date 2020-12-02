Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.34 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

