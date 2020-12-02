Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $33.80 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $453.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.52 and a 200 day moving average of $445.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.