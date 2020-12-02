Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $34.08 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.