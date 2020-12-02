Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $36.64 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $680,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

