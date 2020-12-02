Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.04 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Welltower stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

