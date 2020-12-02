Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synopsys by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 79.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,379,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

