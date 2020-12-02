Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

