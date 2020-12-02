Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

