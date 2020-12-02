Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.33% of Masimo worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

