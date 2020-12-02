Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,090 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,258 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,879 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,684 shares of company stock worth $7,292,953 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

