Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

