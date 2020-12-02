Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $148,017,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.