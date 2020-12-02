Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,524 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

