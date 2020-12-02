Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,012 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

