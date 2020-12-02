Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,717 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.31% of Cardinal Health worth $40,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

