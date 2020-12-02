Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 78,064 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of PPL worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in PPL by 23.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

