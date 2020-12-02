Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Head to Head Contrast

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron -10.86% 1.75% 1.06% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Chevron has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chevron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chevron and Green Planet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $146.52 billion 1.11 $2.92 billion $6.27 13.95 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chevron and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 9 16 0 2.64 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chevron currently has a consensus price target of $105.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Chevron beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

