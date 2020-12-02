Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.01. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,579 shares of company stock worth $654,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.