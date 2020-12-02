Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

