Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Santander

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Santander from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

