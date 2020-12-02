Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Santander

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Santander from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.
