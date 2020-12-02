Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,008.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.