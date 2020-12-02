Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,876,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 184,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 582,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,481,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.