Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 63,370 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

