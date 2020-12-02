Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,067 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

