Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

