Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 28,302 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its position in Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after buying an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CERN stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

