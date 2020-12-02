Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $715.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $720.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

