Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 841,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.