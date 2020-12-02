Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

PEG opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

