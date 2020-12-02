Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 1,540.0% in November

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guided Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GTHP opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

