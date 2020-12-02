Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 100 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.24.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

