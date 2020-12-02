Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,200 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 841,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

