Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 199.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.