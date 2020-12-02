Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Shares of LH stock opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

