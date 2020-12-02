Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 243,948 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

