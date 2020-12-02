Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.29 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

