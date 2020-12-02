Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Moderna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 64.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,683,868 shares in the company, valued at $413,530,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,170,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.