Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

