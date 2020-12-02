Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -652.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

