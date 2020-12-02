Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

