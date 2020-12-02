Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,600 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.68. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

