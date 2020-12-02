Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

In related news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TIF opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

